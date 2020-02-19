Vermont looks for road win vs Stony Brook

Vermont (21-6, 11-1) vs. Stony Brook (17-9, 8-3) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Vermont (21-6, 11-1) vs. Stony Brook (17-9, 8-3)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its third straight win over Stony Brook at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. Stony Brook’s last win at home against the Catamounts came on March 12, 2016.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Seawolves have scored 74.1 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 68.7 per game they put up against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 28.6 percent of the 147 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Vermont has won its last seven road games, scoring 70.4 points, while allowing 59.1 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has 23 assists on 69 field goals (33.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Vermont has assists on 42 of 80 field goals (52.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 58.5 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

