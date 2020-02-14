Vandy seeks revenge on Florida

Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10) vs. Florida (15-9, 7-4) Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt (9-15, 1-10) vs. Florida (15-9, 7-4)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt seeks revenge on Florida after dropping the first matchup in Nashville. The teams last went at it on Feb. 1, when the Gators outshot Vanderbilt 40.7 percent to 37.8 percent and had 10 fewer turnovers on the way to a 61-55 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Saben Lee is averaging 17 points and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Commodores. Aaron Nesmith is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 13.4 points per game. The Gators have been led by Kerry Blackshear Jr., who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gators have scored 74.9 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lee has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Vanderbilt is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Vanderbilt has lost its last six road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 82 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all SEC teams. The Gators have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

