UTM looks to sweep Tenn. Tech

UT Martin (8-17, 4-10) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-20, 4-10) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin (8-17, 4-10) vs. Tennessee Tech (7-20, 4-10)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin goes for the season sweep over Tennessee Tech after winning the previous matchup in Martin. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when the Skyhawks shot 50 percent from the field while holding Tennessee Tech’s shooters to just 39.1 percent en route to a 74-62 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UT Martin has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas, Eman Sertovic and Ja’Darius Harris have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Skyhawks points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jr. Clay has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. Clay has accounted for 27 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-9 when they score 72 points or fewer and 8-8 when they exceed 72 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-13 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-7 when holding opponents below 75.

STREAK STATS: UT Martin has lost its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 86 per game.

LAST FIVE: UT Martin has scored 71 points and allowed 76 points over its last three games. Tennessee Tech has managed 64 points and given up 68 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.