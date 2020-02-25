Utah Valley (11-17, 5-8) vs. California Baptist (19-8, 8-4) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley (11-17, 5-8) vs. California Baptist (19-8, 8-4)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley seeks revenge on California Baptist after dropping the first matchup in Orem. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when the Lancers shot 41 percent from the field on their way to the 65-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Milan Acquaah has averaged 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and six assists to lead the way for the Lancers. Complementing Acquaah is De’jon Davis, who is maintaining an average of 10.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Wolverines are led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Acquaah has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. Acquaah has 29 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah Valley is 0-9 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. California Baptist is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 55.7 points per game over its last three.

PERFECT WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 66 points or fewer. The Lancers are 8-8 when opponents score more than 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 80.7 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers ninth among Division 1 teams. The Utah Valley defense has allowed 71.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 206th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.