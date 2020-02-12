Utah Valley looks to extend streak vs UTRGV

Utah Valley (9-15, 3-6) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-14, 5-5) UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley (9-15, 3-6) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (9-14, 5-5)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its 16th straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas Rio Grande Valley. Utah Valley has won by an average of 15 points in its last 15 wins over the Vaqueros. Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2013, a 62-60 win.

.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Vaqueros have scored 73.3 points per game and allowed 70.3 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 67.2 points scored and 75.9 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: TJ Washington has had his hand in 46 percent of all Utah Valley field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-7 when they allow 74 or more points and 9-8 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Vaqueros are 0-8 when they score 67 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 67.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolverines have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Vaqueros. Texas Rio Grande Valley has an assist on 40 of 62 field goals (64.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Utah Valley has assists on 58 of 82 field goals (70.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. Utah Valley has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 252nd among Division I teams).

