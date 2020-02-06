Utah Valley looks for home win vs Seattle

Seattle (11-12, 4-4) vs. Utah Valley (9-14, 3-5) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Seattle (11-12, 4-4) vs. Utah Valley (9-14, 3-5)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its fourth straight win over Seattle at UCCU Events Center. The last victory for the Redhawks at Utah Valley was a 73-62 win on Jan. 28, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Utah Valley’s Isaiah White has averaged 12.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while TJ Washington has put up 13.4 points. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Morgan Means has put up 11.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Redhawks have scored 69.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.3 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah Valley is 0-9 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Seattle is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: Seattle is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Redhawks are 5-12 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

