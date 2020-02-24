Utah State looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (7-21, 3-13) vs. Utah State (22-7, 11-5) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

San Jose State (7-21, 3-13) vs. Utah State (22-7, 11-5)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its sixth straight conference win against San Jose State. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 80-68 on Feb. 1. San Jose State fell short in a 78-71 game at Colorado State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah State’s Sam Merrill, Justin Bean and Diogo Brito have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Merrill has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. Merrill has accounted for 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Aggies are 3-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

TWO STREAKS: San Jose State has dropped its last 11 road games, scoring 69 points and allowing 87.1 points during those contests. Utah State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 74.3 points while giving up 58.5.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Utah State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.6 percent, the 29th-lowest mark in Division I. San Jose State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.2 percent through 28 games (ranking the Spartans 341st).

