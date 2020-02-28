Utah State looks to extend streak vs NM

Utah State (23-7, 12-5) vs. New Mexico (17-13, 6-11) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State (23-7, 12-5) vs. New Mexico (17-13, 6-11)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its seventh straight conference win against New Mexico. Utah State’s last MWC loss came against the San Diego State Aztecs 80-68 on Feb. 1. New Mexico lost 60-58 on the road to Air Force on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah State’s Sam Merrill, Justin Bean and Diogo Brito have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 76 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Merrill has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) across its past three outings while Utah State has assists on 54 of 89 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Utah State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 24th-best mark in the country. New Mexico has allowed opponents to shoot 44.9 percent from the field through 30 games (ranked 280th).

