Utah looks to sweep Oregon State

Utah (14-9, 5-6) vs. Oregon State (14-9, 4-7)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State seeks revenge on Utah after dropping the first matchup in Salt Lake City. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when the Runnin’ Utes outshot Oregon State from the field 43.6 percent to 38.8 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to an 81-69 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle has averaged 19 points, 6.8 rebounds and two steals while Ethan Thompson has put up 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and four assists. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 10.1 points and 4.6 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tinkle has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last five games. Tinkle has accounted for 25 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Oregon State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Beavers are 9-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK STATS: Utah has lost its last six road games, scoring 59.8 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State attempts more free throws per game than any other Pac-12 team. The Beavers have averaged 22.4 foul shots per game this season.

