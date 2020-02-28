Utah looks to sweep Cal

Utah (15-13, 6-10) vs. Cal (12-16, 6-9) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for…

Utah (15-13, 6-10) vs. Cal (12-16, 6-9)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah goes for the season sweep over Cal after winning the previous matchup in Salt Lake City. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when the Runnin’ Utes outshot Cal from the field 45.3 percent to 32 percent and recorded eight fewer turnovers en route to a 15-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal’s Matt Bradley has averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 9.6 points and 4.4 assists.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 39.1 percent of the 151 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Utah has lost its last nine road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 77.2 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 24 assists on 56 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three outings while Utah has assists on 42 of 73 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Utah has averaged only 62.4 points per game over its last five games. The Runnin’ Utes have given up 70.8 points per game over that span.

