UTA looks to extend streak vs App State

Texas-Arlington (10-13, 6-6) vs. Appalachian State (12-11, 6-6) Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas-Arlington (10-13, 6-6) vs. Appalachian State (12-11, 6-6)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Appalachian State. Texas-Arlington has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Mountaineers. Appalachian State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 31, 2017, an 80-76 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 70.5 points per game against Sun Belt opponents thus far, an improvement from the 64.3 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 38.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mountaineers are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 60 points. The Mavericks are 0-9 when allowing 71 or more points and 10-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK SCORING: Texas-Arlington has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 61.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Sun Belt teams. The Mavericks have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

