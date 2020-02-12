UTA looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (15-10, 7-7) vs. Texas-Arlington (10-15, 6-8) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington…

Arkansas State (15-10, 7-7) vs. Texas-Arlington (10-15, 6-8)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas State at College Park Center. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Texas-Arlington was an 82-66 win on Jan. 2, 2014.

SENIOR SCORING: Texas-Arlington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 70 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EATON: Marquis Eaton has connected on 38.5 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Texas-Arlington is 0-10 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 10-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Red Wolves are 6-10 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 26.7 free throws per game, including 31.2 per game against conference opponents.

