USC Upstate looks to sweep UNC-Asheville

South Carolina Upstate (10-13, 5-5) vs. UNC-Asheville (9-12, 3-7)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville seeks revenge on South Carolina Upstate after dropping the first matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 25, when the Spartans shot 50 percent from the field while limiting UNC-Asheville’s shooters to just 37.3 percent en route to the 80-63 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Everette Hammond is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Tommy Bruner is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.7 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by LJ Thorpe, who is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Spartans have scored 75.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bruner has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last three games. Bruner has 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 66 points. The Spartans are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 10-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 4-12 when they fall shy of that mark. The Spartans are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 5-13 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

