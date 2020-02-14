UNLV looks to sweep NM

UNLV (12-14, 7-6) vs. New Mexico (17-9, 6-7) Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV…

UNLV (12-14, 7-6) vs. New Mexico (17-9, 6-7)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV goes for the season sweep over New Mexico after winning the previous matchup in Las Vegas. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Runnin’ Rebels outshot New Mexico from the field 50.7 percent to 41.3 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a 99-78 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 79 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 28.6 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: UNLV has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Lobos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. New Mexico has 45 assists on 85 field goals (52.9 percent) across its past three outings while UNLV has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico offense has scored 78.8 points per game this season, ranking the Lobos 21st nationally. The UNLV defense has allowed 71.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 205th).

