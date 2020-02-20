UNC looks to knock off No. 11 Louisville

North Carolina (10-16, 3-12) vs. No. 11 Louisville (22-5, 13-3) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina (10-16, 3-12) vs. No. 11 Louisville (22-5, 13-3)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Louisville looks to give North Carolina its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 78-74 on Nov. 29, 2019. Louisville is coming off a 90-66 home win over Syracuse on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Louisville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Cole Anthony has directly created 46 percent of all North Carolina field goals over the last three games. Anthony has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Carolina is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Louisville is a perfect 17-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Cardinals are 5-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among ACC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 14.1 offensive boards per game.

