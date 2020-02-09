UNC-Asheville (10-12, 4-7) vs. Hampton (10-13, 5-5) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville seeks…

UNC-Asheville (10-12, 4-7) vs. Hampton (10-13, 5-5)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville seeks revenge on Hampton after dropping the first matchup in Asheville. The teams last went at it on Jan. 18, when the Pirates shot 57.1 percent from the field while holding UNC-Asheville to just 49.1 percent en route to a two-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have collectively accounted for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Pirates have scored 83.7 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. Marrow has accounted for 41 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNC-Asheville is 0-6 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Pirates are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 4-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when recording at least 12 offensive rebounds and 5-12 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Pirates 26th nationally. The UNC-Asheville defense has allowed 75.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 273rd).

