UNC-Asheville looks to sweep Longwood

Longwood (10-16, 5-8) vs. UNC-Asheville (10-13, 4-8) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville goes…

Longwood (10-16, 5-8) vs. UNC-Asheville (10-13, 4-8)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville goes for the season sweep over Longwood after winning the previous matchup in Farmville. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 20, when the Bulldogs outshot Longwood 43.5 percent to 40.4 percent and recorded six fewer turnovers en route to a 71-66 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips, JaShaun Smith and Jaylon Wilson have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.SHABOOTY CAN SHOOT: Phillips has connected on 33.1 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-7 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-6 when it scores at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: UNC-Asheville is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 5-13 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC-Asheville defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 15th-highest rate in the country. Longwood has turned the ball over on 20.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 274th among Division I teams).

