UNC-Asheville looks to sweep CSU

Charleston Southern (13-13, 7-7) vs. UNC-Asheville (11-13, 5-8)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville goes for the season sweep over Charleston Southern after winning the previous matchup in Charleston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Bulldogs forced 15 Charleston Southern turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to a 71-69 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. is averaging 17.9 points and 8.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey is also a big contributor, accounting for 9.5 points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by LJ Thorpe, who is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. Fleming has accounted for 39 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-7 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Charleston Southern has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 71.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big South teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

