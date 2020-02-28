UIC looks to sweep Oakland

Oakland (12-18, 7-10) vs. Illinois-Chicago (15-15, 10-7) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes…

Oakland (12-18, 7-10) vs. Illinois-Chicago (15-15, 10-7)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago goes for the season sweep over Oakland after winning the previous matchup in Oakland. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Flames outshot Oakland 60 percent to 34.5 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to an 80-50 victory.

STEPPING UP: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 10.2 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while Rashad Williams has put up 14.6 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hill-Mais has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Hill-Mais has 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oakland has dropped its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. Illinois-Chicago is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 65.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Illinois-Chicago has 48 assists on 81 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while Oakland has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Illinois-Chicago has held opposing teams to 69.7 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

