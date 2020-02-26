UIC looks for home win vs Detroit

Detroit (7-22, 5-11) vs. Illinois-Chicago (14-15, 9-7) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks…

Detroit (7-22, 5-11) vs. Illinois-Chicago (14-15, 9-7)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Detroit at Credit Union 1 Arena. The last victory for the Titans at Illinois-Chicago was an 83-72 win on Feb. 19, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Illinois-Chicago’s Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 9.9 points and four rebounds. For the Titans, Antoine Davis has averaged 23.6 points and 4.6 assists while Chris Brandon has put up 6.3 points and eight rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has directly created 53 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. Davis has 42 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Illinois-Chicago is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Flames are 4-15 when scoring any fewer than that.

COLD SPELL: Detroit has lost its last three road games, scoring 77 points, while allowing 88.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit as a collective unit has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Horizon teams.

