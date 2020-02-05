UCSB looks for home win vs Hawaii

Hawaii (14-6, 5-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 3-4) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

Hawaii (14-6, 5-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 3-4)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its fourth straight win over Hawaii at Thunderdome. The last victory for the Rainbow Warriors at UC Santa Barbara was a 76-64 win on Feb. 4, 2016.

STEPPING UP: Eddie Stansberry is averaging 17 points to lead the charge for the Rainbow Warriors. Zigmars Raimo is also a primary contributor, producing 9.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The Gauchos have been led by Amadou Sow, who is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Drew Buggs has accounted for 53 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 11 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has 43 assists on 77 field goals (55.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Hawaii has assists on 58 of 83 field goals (69.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

