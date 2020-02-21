UConn seeks revenge on USF

South Florida (11-15, 4-9) vs. UConn (14-12, 5-8) Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Florida (11-15, 4-9) vs. UConn (14-12, 5-8)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida goes for the season sweep over UConn after winning the previous matchup in Tampa. The teams last met on Jan. 4, when the Bulls outshot UConn from the field 46.2 percent to 40.7 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a 15-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything Christian Vital is putting up 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. James Bouknight has complemented Vital and is putting up 11 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Laquincy Rideau, who is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals.LOVE FOR LAQUINCY: Rideau has connected on 25.6 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 54.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: UConn is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 14-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: UConn has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bulls 16th among Division I teams. UConn has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Huskies 252nd, nationally).

