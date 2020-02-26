UConn routs Cincinnati 105-58

CINCINNATI (AP) — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Megan Walker scored 25 points, freshman Anna Makurat added 20, and No. 6 UConn dominated a match-up of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams in every way, beating Cincinnati 105-58 Wednesday night.

The Huskies (24-3, 14-0) had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati (18-9, 9-5), which was in second place alone heading into the game.

The Bearcats had won 12 straight home games, one shy of the school record from 2002-03. Their hopes for a big upset evaporated in the second quarter as UConn surged ahead by 28 points.

UConn got another encouraging performance from Makurat, who has scored 18, 17 and 20 points in the last three games. Her best scoring stretch has added depth to a lineup dependent upon its top four returning players from last season.

Christyn Williams matched her career high with 26 points as UConn pulled away to 100 for the first time this season.

Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points.

TEXAS 77, No. 25 TCU 67

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 13 of her career-high 22 points and Joyner Holmes all 15 of hers in the second half when Texas rallied to beat TCU.

With the loss by TCU (20-6, 11-4), second-ranked Baylor (15-0) clinched the outright Big 12 title.

The Lady Frogs led 35-26 at halftime behind Jaycee Bradley’s 10 points but the Longhorns (17-10, 8-7) scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and kept the lead, extending it to 12 with six consecutive points to open the fourth quarter. TCU only got as close as six midway through the final period.

Three Longhorns finished with triple-doubles: Taylor grabbed 10 rebounds and Holmes 12 while Charli Collier had 16 points and 16 rebounds. Sug Sutton had 10 assists, giving her 408 in her career, to go with eight points. Texas scored 25 points off 20 TCU turnovers.

Lauren Heard scored 19 points, Kianna Ray 16 and Bradley 14 for TCU, which shot 29% in the second half.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.