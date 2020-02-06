UConn knocks Tulsa out of first place in American, 72-56

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — James Bouknight had a season-high 22 points as UConn topped Tulsa 72-56 on Thursday night and knocked the Golden Hurricane out of first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The victory was the first for the Huskies at Tulsa, after losing five previous games there. Tulsa dropped to 11-2 at home and a half-game behind the new conference leaders, Cincinnati and Houston (both 8-2).

Alterique Gilbert had 17 points for UConn (12-10, 3-6), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Christian Vital added 10 points. Isaiah Whaley had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Martins Igbanu scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Hurricane (15-7, 7-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Brandon Rachal added seven rebounds.

UConn made 10 of 22 shots from the 3-point arc while Tulsa was only 1 of 12.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated UConn 79-75 on Jan. 26.

UConn plays Cincinnati at home on Sunday. Tulsa faces Central Florida on the road on Sunday.

