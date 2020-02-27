UConn, ECU meet in conference play

UConn (16-12, 7-8) vs. East Carolina (11-18, 5-11) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UConn (16-12, 7-8) vs. East Carolina (11-18, 5-11)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn pays visit to East Carolina in an AAC matchup. UConn knocked off Central Florida by 16 at home in its last outing. East Carolina lost 73-68 in overtime at South Florida in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Gardner has had his hand in 48 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Huskies are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 16-5 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Pirates are 0-9 when allowing 75 or more points and 11-9 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pirates have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. East Carolina has 40 assists on 79 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three outings while UConn has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: East Carolina has averaged 66.2 points per game over its last five games. The Pirates are giving up 70.6 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.