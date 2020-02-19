UCLA looks to sweep Utah

UCLA (15-11, 8-5) vs. Utah (14-11, 5-8) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA (15-11, 8-5) vs. Utah (14-11, 5-8)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah seeks revenge on UCLA after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 2, when the Bruins outshot Utah from the field 49 percent to 39.3 percent and made 13 more foul shots on the way to the 73-57 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 10.1 points and 4.4 assists. For the Bruins, Chris Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Jalen Hill has put up 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 31.3 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UCLA is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Bruins are 1-11 when opponents score more than 68.

STREAK SCORING: Utah has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 57.8.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Bruins have averaged 12.2 offensive boards per game.

