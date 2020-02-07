UCLA faces tough test vs No. 23 Arizona

UCLA (12-11, 5-5) vs. No. 23 Arizona (16-6, 6-3) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UCLA (12-11, 5-5) vs. No. 23 Arizona (16-6, 6-3)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Arizona presents a tough challenge for UCLA. UCLA has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Arizona is coming off an 85-80 home win against Southern California in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.SOLID SMITH: Chris Smith has connected on 31.1 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 85.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: UCLA is 0-11 when it allows at least 74 points and 12-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense is rated 16th in the nation by scoring 80 points per game this year. UCLA has only averaged 69.6 points per game, which ranks 208th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.