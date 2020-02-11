UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs UC Riverside

UC Irvine (15-10, 7-2) vs. UC Riverside (14-11, 4-5) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Irvine (15-10, 7-2) vs. UC Riverside (14-11, 4-5)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its 13th straight win in the head-to-head series over UC Riverside. UC Irvine has won by an average of 17 points in its last 12 wins over the Highlanders. UC Riverside’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 70-63 win.

LEADING THE WAY: UC Riverside’s Arinze Chidom has averaged 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while Callum McRae has put up 9.2 points and six rebounds. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 11.6 points and four assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Anteaters have allowed only 62.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed over 14 non-conference games.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 42.9 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 15-3 when scoring at least 67.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 8-11 when fewer than four Highlanders players score in double-figures.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UC Irvine has held opposing teams to 37.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

