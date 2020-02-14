UC Irvine looks to extend streak vs Hawaii

UC Irvine (16-10, 8-2) vs. Hawaii (14-9, 5-4) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

UC Irvine (16-10, 8-2) vs. Hawaii (14-9, 5-4)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Hawaii. UC Irvine has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2018, a 62-61 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has averaged 16.2 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 11.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Anteaters have given up just 62.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Drew Buggs has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 61.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Hawaii is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-9 when fewer than four Rainbow Warriors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Irvine is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

