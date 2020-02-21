UC Davis looks for road win vs UCSB

UC Davis (13-15, 7-5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (17-9, 6-5) Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Davis (13-15, 7-5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (17-9, 6-5)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis looks for its third straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s last win at home against the Aggies came on Feb. 20, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Davis’ Ezra Manjon, Joe Mooney and Stefan Gonzalez have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 44 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 66.7 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed over 14 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Max Heidegger has accounted for 45 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Davis is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 13-10 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK STATS: UC Santa Barbara has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.3 points while giving up 63.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big West teams. The Gauchos have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season and just 8.7 times per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

