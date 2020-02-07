Tulsa, UCF meet in conference play

Tulsa (15-7, 7-2) vs. Central Florida (12-10, 3-7) CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulsa (15-7, 7-2) vs. Central Florida (12-10, 3-7)

CFE Federal Credit Union Arena, Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Tulsa battles Central Florida. Tulsa fell 72-56 at home to UConn in its last outing. Central Florida is coming off a 68-64 win at East Carolina in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: Central Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus, Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Hurricane have allowed just 57.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 26.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Tulsa’s Elijah Joiner has attempted 46 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 6 for 10 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Tulsa has won its last three road games, scoring 70.3 points, while allowing 59.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulsa has averaged 67.2 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Hurricane have given up only 58.4 points per game over that span.

