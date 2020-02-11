Tulsa looks to extend streak vs ECU

East Carolina (10-14, 4-7) vs. Tulsa (15-8, 7-3) Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

East Carolina (10-14, 4-7) vs. Tulsa (15-8, 7-3)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over East Carolina. In its last six wins against the Pirates, Tulsa has won by an average of 14 points. East Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 25, 2017, a 69-66 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 80 percent of all Pirates points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Golden Hurricane have given up only 60.4 points per game to AAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.2 per game they allowed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Brandon Rachal has connected on 26.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 79.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 10-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tulsa is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 75 percent of its free throws. The Golden Hurricane are 7-8 when they shoot below 75 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina has scored 69.7 points and allowed 70.3 points over its last three games. Tulsa has managed 61.7 points while allowing 68.7 over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.