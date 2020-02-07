Tulane looks to end streak vs ECU

East Carolina (9-14, 3-7) vs. Tulane (10-12, 2-8) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina (9-14, 3-7) vs. Tulane (10-12, 2-8)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to seven games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against the Temple Owls 65-51 on Jan. 11. East Carolina fell short in a 68-64 game at home to Central Florida in its last outing.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Tulane has been fueled by senior leadership this year while East Carolina has relied on freshmen. Seniors Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 49 percent of Tulane’s points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this year and 82 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 32.1 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 9-6 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

COLD SPELLS: East Carolina has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 78 points during those contests. Tulane has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 53.7 points while giving up 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among AAC teams.

