The Citadel looks to end streak vs Mercer

Mercer (15-14, 9-7) vs. The Citadel (6-21, 0-16)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks to extend The Citadel’s conference losing streak to 20 games. The Citadel’s last SoCon win came against the Samford Bulldogs 87-83 on Feb. 23, 2019. Mercer knocked off Chattanooga by five in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Kaelon Harris has averaged 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Kaiden Rice is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.7 points per game. The Bears are led by Djordje Dimitrijevic, who is averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dimitrijevic has accounted for 42 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 27 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bears are 0-11 when they score 67 points or fewer and 15-3 when they exceed 67 points. The Bulldogs are 0-15 when they fail to score more than 73 points and 6-6 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: The Citadel has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 80.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked fifth in all of Division I with an average of 76.5 possessions per game.

