The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 27-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 25-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 25-2 700 3 4. Stanford 24-3 635 4 5. Louisville 25-3 624 5 6. UConn 23-3 605 6 7. Maryland 23-4 587 7 8. NC State 23-3 523 10 9. UCLA 23-4 493 8 10. Mississippi St. 23-5 447 9 11. Gonzaga 27-2 415 13 12. Texas A&M 22-5 387 16 13. Arizona 22-5 379 11 14. Northwestern 24-3 347 18 15. Kentucky 20-6 336 14 16. DePaul 25-4 324 12 17. Oregon St. 20-8 272 15 18. Iowa 22-5 260 19 19. Florida St. 21-6 198 17 20. South Dakota 26-2 192 20 21. Missouri St. 23-3 165 23 22. Indiana 21-7 127 24 23. Princeton 21-1 83 25 24. Arizona St. 19-9 60 21 25. TCU 20-5 59 –

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.