The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (27)
|27-1
|747
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|25-1
|713
|2
|3. Oregon (1)
|25-2
|700
|3
|4. Stanford
|24-3
|635
|4
|5. Louisville
|25-3
|624
|5
|6. UConn
|23-3
|605
|6
|7. Maryland
|23-4
|587
|7
|8. NC State
|23-3
|523
|10
|9. UCLA
|23-4
|493
|8
|10. Mississippi St.
|23-5
|447
|9
|11. Gonzaga
|27-2
|415
|13
|12. Texas A&M
|22-5
|387
|16
|13. Arizona
|22-5
|379
|11
|14. Northwestern
|24-3
|347
|18
|15. Kentucky
|20-6
|336
|14
|16. DePaul
|25-4
|324
|12
|17. Oregon St.
|20-8
|272
|15
|18. Iowa
|22-5
|260
|19
|19. Florida St.
|21-6
|198
|17
|20. South Dakota
|26-2
|192
|20
|21. Missouri St.
|23-3
|165
|23
|22. Indiana
|21-7
|127
|24
|23. Princeton
|21-1
|83
|25
|24. Arizona St.
|19-9
|60
|21
|25. TCU
|20-5
|59
|–
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 44, Florida Gulf Coast 21, Cent Michigan 6, Duke 1.
