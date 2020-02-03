The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1 2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2 3. Oregon 19-2 673 3 4. UConn 19-1 662 4 5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5 6. Stanford 20-2 605 6 7. NC State 21-1 563 7 8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9 9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10 10. UCLA 19-2 462 8 11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12 12. Arizona 18-3 413 16 13. Maryland 17-4 371 17 14. DePaul 20-3 360 11 15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13 16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15 17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14 18. Indiana 17-5 194 20 19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19 20. Iowa 18-4 172 18 21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23 22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21 23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22 24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24 25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

