The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 3, 2020, 12:47 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 21-1 746 1
2. Baylor (3) 19-1 718 2
3. Oregon 19-2 673 3
4. UConn 19-1 662 4
5. Louisville (1) 21-1 641 5
6. Stanford 20-2 605 6
7. NC State 21-1 563 7
8. Mississippi St. 19-3 533 9
9. Oregon St. 18-4 505 10
10. UCLA 19-2 462 8
11. Gonzaga 22-1 437 12
12. Arizona 18-3 413 16
13. Maryland 17-4 371 17
14. DePaul 20-3 360 11
15. Kentucky 17-4 302 13
16. Texas A&M 18-4 291 15
17. Florida St. 18-4 272 14
18. Indiana 17-5 194 20
19. Arizona St. 16-6 182 19
20. Iowa 18-4 172 18
21. Northwestern 19-3 171 23
22. South Dakota 21-2 143 21
23. Tennessee 17-5 90 22
24. Missouri St. 18-3 77 24
25. Arkansas 18-4 68 25

Others receiving votes: Princeton 48, TCU 25, LSU 13, Florida Gulf Coast 11, Stony Brook 2.

