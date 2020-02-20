Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Texas Southern (12-13, 9-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (3-23, 2-11) Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern (12-13, 9-3) vs. Mississippi Valley State (3-23, 2-11)

Harrison Complex, Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. Texas Southern has won by an average of 12 points in its last six wins over the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2017, a 103-89 win.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Mississippi Valley State’s Caleb Hunter has averaged 15 points while Torico Simmons has put up 11 points. For the Tigers, Tyrik Armstrong has averaged 14.1 points and 4.4 assists while Yahuza Rasas has put up 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ARMSTRONG: Armstrong has connected on 45.7 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 63 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 63 points. The Delta Devils are 0-23 when allowing 73 or more points and 3-0 when holding opponents below 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Delta Devils. Mississippi Valley State has 27 assists on 78 field goals (34.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas Southern has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted 23.6 free throws per game this season, the 12th-highest rate in the country. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.8 foul shots per game (ranked 276th, nationally).

