Texas Southern looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (7-18, 4-10) vs. Texas Southern (13-14, 10-4)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. In its last 13 wins against the Bulldogs, Texas Southern has won by an average of 14 points. Alabama A&M’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2014, a 63-62 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas Southern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyrik Armstrong, Yahuza Rasas, Justin Hopkins and Eden Ewing have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 25.3 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 13-6 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Texas Southern has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 68.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 24.4 free throws per game, including 27.4 per game against conference opponents.

