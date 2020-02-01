Texas Rio Grande Valley defeats CS Bakersfield 70-59

The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordan Jackson posted 17 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley beat Cal State Bakersfield 70-59 on Saturday night.

Quinton Johnson II had 11 points and nine rebounds for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-14, 3-5 Western Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Javon Levi added 11 points and six assists. Lesley Varner II had eight rebounds.

Greg Lee had 18 points for the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-4). Czar Perry added 11 points.

Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Kansas City on the road on Thursday. Cal State Bakersfield takes on California Baptist on the road on Thursday.

