Texas looks to end streak vs TCU

TCU (14-11, 5-7) vs. Texas (14-11, 4-8)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks to extend Texas’s conference losing streak to five games. Texas’ last Big 12 win came against the Iowa State Cyclones 72-68 on Feb. 1. TCU knocked off Kansas State by 11 at home in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Longhorns are 5-0 when they record eight or more steals and 9-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Horned Frogs are 7-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 7-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

COLD SPELL: TCU has lost its last six road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 78.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Both TCU and Texas are ranked at the top of the Big 12 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Horned Frogs are ranked first in the conference with 8.6 3-pointers made per game this season while the Longhorns are ranked second at eight per game.

