Tennessee St. seeks revenge on EKU

Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6) vs. Eastern Kentucky (13-14, 10-4) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Tennessee State (16-11, 8-6) vs. Eastern Kentucky (13-14, 10-4)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State seeks revenge on Eastern Kentucky after dropping the first matchup in Nashville. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Colonels shot 47.6 percent from the field and went 21 for 24 from the free throw line en route to the 92-88 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Wesley Harris, Jy’lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Carlos Marshall Jr. have collectively accounted for 57 percent all Tigers scoring this season, though their output has dropped to 47 percent over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jomaru Brown has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 16-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Colonels are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 13-7 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Colonels are 8-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tigers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 11-11 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 23.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 348th among Division I teams).

