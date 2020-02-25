Tennessee looks to sweep Arkansas

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7) vs. Arkansas (17-10, 5-9) Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee goes…

Tennessee (15-12, 7-7) vs. Arkansas (17-10, 5-9)

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee goes for the season sweep over Arkansas after winning the previous matchup in Knoxville. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when the Volunteers shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting Arkansas to just 30.6 percent en route to an 82-61 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Arkansas has been fueled by senior leadership while Tennessee has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt Jr. and Adrio Bailey have collectively scored 56 percent of all Arkansas points this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen .

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jordan Bowden has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Tennessee is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 15-5 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

WINNING WHEN: The Razorbacks are 15-0 when they hold opposing teams to 72 points or fewer and 2-10 when opponents exceed 72 points. The Volunteers are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 9-12 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 24th-highest rate in the country. Tennessee has turned the ball over on 21.1 percent of its possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

