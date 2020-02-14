Tennessee looks to extend streak vs S. Carolina

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) vs. South Carolina (15-9, 7-4) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) vs. South Carolina (15-9, 7-4)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Carolina. Tennessee has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Gamecocks. South Carolina’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2017, an 82-55 win.

.

STEPPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 74.2 points per game to Southeastern opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Santiago Vescovi has directly created 42 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 13 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 74: Tennessee is 0-6 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. South Carolina is a perfect 12-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 74.8 points per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: South Carolina has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 62.5.

STINGY DEFENSE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 62.1 points per game, the lowest figure among all SEC teams.

