Tenn. Tech looks for road win vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee Tech (7-19, 4-9) vs. Tennessee State (15-11, 7-6) Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee…

Tennessee Tech (7-19, 4-9) vs. Tennessee State (15-11, 7-6)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks for its third straight win over Tennessee State at Gentry Center. Tennessee State’s last win at home against the Golden Eagles came on Feb. 10, 2016.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jr. Clay is averaging 13.5 points to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Keishawn Davidson is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 8.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Tigers have been led by Wesley Harris, who is averaging 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Clay has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 15-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-13 when allowing 75 or more points and 7-6 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Eagles have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Tennessee State has 38 assists on 67 field goals (56.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Tennessee Tech has assists on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.