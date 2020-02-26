Temple looks to sweep Wichita State

Temple (14-13, 6-8) vs. Wichita State (20-7, 8-6) Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita…

Temple (14-13, 6-8) vs. Wichita State (20-7, 8-6)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State seeks revenge on Temple after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Owls shot 45.7 percent from the field while holding Wichita State’s shooters to just 30.2 percent en route to a 65-53 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson has averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jaime Echenique has put up 9.6 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Owls, Quinton Rose has averaged 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and two steals while Nate Pierre-Louis has put up 11.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and two steals.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 25 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Temple is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Owls are 6-13 when opponents score more than 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Shockers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. Wichita State has 46 assists on 69 field goals (66.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Temple has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.