TCU looks to extend streak vs Iowa State

TCU (15-12, 6-8) vs. Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

TCU (15-12, 6-8) vs. Iowa State (11-16, 4-10)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Iowa State. TCU has won by an average of 9 points in its last five wins over the Cyclones. Iowa State’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2017, an 84-63 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Horned Frogs scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bane has made or assisted on 49 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Bane has accounted for 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 11-6 when it scores at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: The Cyclones are 6-0 when they block at least seven opposing shots and 5-16 when they fall shy of that mark. The Horned Frogs are 7-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 8-12 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked first in the Big 12 with an average of 70.4 possessions per game.

