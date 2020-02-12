Taylor, FAU visit Southern Miss

Florida Atlantic (14-11, 6-6) vs. Southern Miss (7-18, 3-9) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic (14-11, 6-6) vs. Southern Miss (7-18, 3-9)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic will take on Gabe Watson and Southern Miss. The senior Taylor is averaging 11 points over the last five games. Watson, a sophomore, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Taylor and Richardson Maitre have led the Owls. Taylor has averaged 12.3 points while Maitre has recorded 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by sophomores Watson and Tyler Stevenson, who have combined to score 25.7 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Leonard Harper-Baker has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. Harper-Baker has 13 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern Miss is 0-17 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 6-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-18 when they fall shy of that total. The Owls are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-11 on the year otherwise.

TOUGHENING UP: Florida Atlantic’s defense has forced 15.2 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18.3 takeaways over its last three games.

