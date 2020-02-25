Stony Brook seeks revenge on Hartford

Hartford (15-14, 8-6) vs. Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4) Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Hartford (15-14, 8-6) vs. Stony Brook (18-10, 9-4)

Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford goes for the season sweep over Stony Brook after winning the previous matchup in West Hartford. The teams last played each other on Jan. 15, when the Hawks shot 40.4 percent from the field while limiting Stony Brook’s shooters to just 36.2 percent on the way to the 68-65 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Hartford’s Malik Ellison, Moses Flowers and Miroslav Stafl have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Hawks scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Traci Carter has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Hartford field goals over the last five games. Carter has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Seawolves. Stony Brook has an assist on 27 of 60 field goals (45 percent) across its previous three outings while Hartford has assists on 37 of 72 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked second among America East teams with an average of 70.6 points per game.

