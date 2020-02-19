Stetson looks to extend streak vs NJIT

Stetson (15-12, 9-3) vs. NJIT (7-18, 4-8) Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson (15-12, 9-3) vs. NJIT (7-18, 4-8)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks for its fifth straight conference win against NJIT. Stetson’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the North Florida Ospreys 78-65 on Jan. 30. NJIT has dropped its last five games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: NJIT’s Zach Cooks has averaged 19.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 11 points and five rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 16 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 12.7 points and 6.6 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Highlanders have given up only 65.6 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44.9 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-12 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

COLD SPELL: NJIT has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 75.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.