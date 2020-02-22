Stanford looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Stanford (17-9, 6-7) vs. Washington State (14-13, 5-9) Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stanford (17-9, 6-7) vs. Washington State (14-13, 5-9)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Stanford has won by an average of 20 points in its last seven wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, an 89-88 win.

STEPPING UP: The powerful CJ Elleby is averaging 18.5 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Cougars. Complementing Elleby is Isaac Bonton, who is putting up 13.1 points per game. The Cardinal have been led by Oscar da Silva, who is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELLEBY: Elleby has connected on 33.5 percent of the 179 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Cardinal are 0-7 when they allow 68 or more points and 17-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Cougars are 0-7 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Cougars are 6-13 when opponents score more than 61 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stanford defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Washington State offense has produced just 69.7 points through 27 games (ranked 203rd among Division I teams).

